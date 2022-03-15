Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked the state party chiefs of Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to submit their resignations.

This was informed by senior Congress party leader Randeep Surjewala.

The resignation of state Congress presidents of Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been sought to facilitate re-organisation of the PCCs in these five states.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate re-organisation of PCCs,” senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said on Tuesday.

Notably, the Congress party’s performance was dismal in the recently concluded assembly elections in these five states.

In Manipur, the Congress party’s strength in the state assembly has been reduced to just five legislators.

The Congress party, in the 2017 assembly elections, had emerged as the single-largest party in Manipur winning 27 seats.

In Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrested power from the Congress party, sweeping the assembly elections this year.