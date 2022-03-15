The Assam government has withdrawn security cover of at least 732 persons thus far.

This was informed by Assam government chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Further speaking in the Assam assembly, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that crime rate in the state has reduced by 30% this year.

“Crime has decreased by 30% in the state this year as compared to the previous year,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further informed that the Assam government are taking steps to de-centralise paddy procurement from farmers of state.

“We are going to de-centralise paddy procurement, and the state government will procure paddy from farmers of the state within two years,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.