A tripartite agreement between the Centre and the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya on resolving border disputes between the two states in six areas is likely to be signed on March 27.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma at the state assembly.

The tripartite agreement between the Centre and the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya will be signed to resolve border disputes between the two states in six out of the 12 areas of differences.

“The signing of this agreement and the final discussion with the MHA will take place within this month itself. The tentative date is March 27,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Six out of 12 areas of difference have been taken up for resolution in the “first phase” to bring an end to decades-long Assam-Meghalaya border dispute.

The areas of differences to be taken up for final settlement in the “first phase” are: Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata and Ratacherra.

On January 20, Assam and Meghalaya chief ministers submitted recommendations of the regional committees on border dispute to union home minister Amit Shah.