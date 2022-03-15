The Prime Ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia are all set to visit the capital of Ukraine – Kyiv – on Tuesday.

Notably, Kyiv – the capital of Ukraine – has been witness to heavy artillery shelling and missile strikes by Russian invading forces for the last couple of days.

The Prime Ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia will visit Kyiv on a European Union (EU) mission to show support for Ukraine.

Czech PM Petr Fiala said: “The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence.”

The Czech PM will be accompanied by Slovenian PM Janez Janša, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish deputy PM Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

The three visiting Prime Ministers will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and PM Denys Shmyhal, who are still in Kyiv.

“The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society,” the Polish government wrote.

The invading Russian forces have been inching closer to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

Residential areas near Kyiv have been hit by a volley of artillery and missile strikes since Monday morning.