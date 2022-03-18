New Delhi: The Congress high command is likely to remove the party in charge of five states where the grand old party faced a humiliating defeat in the recently held Assembly polls.

Congress dissenters popularly known as ‘G-23’ leaders, sought the removal of leaders involved in the election process in the five states.



During the Punjab MPs meeting with Sonia Gandhi, she was given the feedback that the party lost due to mismanagement, particularly by in charges of the party.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party did not have high expectations but was confident of respectful performance.



The G-23 leaders had also expressed surprise that no state in charges offered to quit which was a normal procedure in the party before 2014.



The Congress is likely to sack these leaders and appoint new persons to reorganize and restrategise the Congress in the states.



Gandhi on Wednesday appointed five senior leaders to assess the post-poll situation in these states, and suggest organizational changes after interacting with MLA candidates and important leaders.



Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil will oversee Goa, Jairam Ramesh Manipur, Ajay Maken Punjab, Jitender Singh Uttar Pradesh, and Avinash Pandey Uttarakhand.



Before this decision, party state chiefs – Navjot Sidhu (Punjab), Ganesh Godiyal (Uttarakhand), Nameirakpam Loken Singh (Manipur), Ajay Kumar Lallu (UP), and Girish Chodankar (Goa) – had been asked to step down.