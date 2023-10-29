Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the Central government has approved Rs 480 crore for the construction of roads in the southern parts of the state.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for various development projects at a program held at Keirak, Kakching District.

Singh, who also holds the planning portfolio, stated that the repairing of road stretches from Mayang Imphal to Kakching Lamkhai, a distance of about 20 km, will be started by the end of this year.

He informed that the Central government has approved an amount of Rs 480 crore for the same. The road will be of four lanes except for a 10 km stretch of two lanes.

The projects also include the improvement of the road from Keirak to Wabagai Tera Urak and the improvement of the road from Wabagai Tera Urak to Turel Mamei. The implementing agency for the first two road projects is DRDA,