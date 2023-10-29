Guwahati: A passenger train bound for Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derailed in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday leaving at least three dead.

Multiple coaches of the train derailed, and two passenger trains collided, resulting in numerous injuries.

At least three people were killed in the accident, according to reports.

The injured are being rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Rescue operations are underway at the site of the accident, and railway officials are investigating the cause of the derailment.

Further to be updated.