IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has said that the state government cannot remain silent on the issue of illegal migration from Myanmar.

The Manipur chief minister said that some “organizations do not want the presence of state forces in Moreh so that many of these Myanmarese can be brought into the country”.

He made this statement while reacting to apprehension of three Myanmar nationals by Manipur police at Moreh on Sunday (October 22) morning.

“The trio is suspected of stealing furniture items/electric generators from the houses which were burnt down during the recent clashes,” said Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

He added: “This happened when some particular organizations were objecting and protesting against the deployment of state police and commandos at Moreh town.”

The three apprehended Myanmar nationals have been identified as: Khamkhenthang Guite (25), Aung Mae (30) and Aung Aung (25).