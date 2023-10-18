Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday announced that restoration of mobile Internet services would be made within 4-5 days.

The announcement came when he was speaking at his reception function at the Ukhrul district headquarters of Manipur on Wednesday.

The Ukhrul district is predominantly inhabited by the Nagas and the powerful All Naga Students Association, Manipur(ANSAM) on Tuesday served an ultimatum to the state government to lift the order of Internet shutdown within five days failing to which various forms of agitation would be started the next day.

The restriction of mobile Internet service in Manipur entered 159 days on Wednesday.

The CM stated that if the law and order situation continues to be normal, the restoration of Internet services would be made.

The state government imposed a ban on mobile Internet services against the backdrop of misusages by certain individuals.

The state government orders for extending the Internet service ban until 7:45 p.m. on October 21.

Mobile Internet was banned after violence broke out in the state on May 3 but it was restored on September 23.

However, once again a ban was imposed following a clash between police and students in Imphal.

Meanwhile, the ANSAM in a statement states that it has been more than 158 days since the Internet was shut down in the state partially lifting the order for specific users in the state.

Lifting the order only for a few broadband users and government offices for administrative purposes at an exorbitant rate does not provide a solution to the necessities in times of urgency and cannot be a justification for its proportionality of the ongoing violence and prevailing situation.