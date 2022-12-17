Imphal: An uneasy calm prevailed at Mao Gate on the Manipur-Nagaland border following a Manipur-bound Tata truck was set ablaze at a place at Khuzuma village, Nagaland on the NH – 2 in the early hour on Saturday, 3 days after Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) imposed a restriction on Mao people of Manipur entry to Nagaland owing to renewed land dispute at the inter-state border.

Police said that out of 7 Tata trucks plying from Dimapur, Nagaland towards Manipur one belonging to a Mao community was detained and set on fire at around 3 am on Saturday.

One auto-rickshaw driver namely Apollo Mao, 34 a resident of Tadumei village Mao was also beaten severely for plying his three-wheelers inside the Nagaland territory on Friday, the police said.

Also Read: Assam: Electric, LPG crematoriums at all District Headquarters soon

The SAPO, Nagaland in a statement declared a ban on entry of Mao denizens (Manipur) in the Southern Angami area from Thursday and issued a statement directing the Mao communities residing in Southern Angami to leave the area.

On the other hand, Mao Council, Manipur in a statement said that the illegal construction of a SAPO Rest house in 2000 at Chitekayi Ingo which is well within Mao traditional land transformed Koziirii (Kezoltsa in SAPO) and the thick forest adjacent to the Mao Dziiko area as an area of dispute. The MC has also sought their’ constitutional rights to live and free movements.

Also Read: Assam: Manohari Gold Tea sold for Rs 1.15 lakh per kg

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh directed the additional forces of the Manipur police led by T Ranjit, Commissioner Home, Government of Manipur, and Kailum, ADGP, Manipur police to rush at Mao for discussions with the authorities concerned from across the border, the police said.

Manipur CM stated that only the boundary drawn by the Constitution between Manipur and Nagaland is to be adhered to and expressed his belief that the Nagaland government will respect the Constitutional boundary as well.