The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is likely to announce the name of new chief minister of Manipur on Sunday.

Top central BJP leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman, Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju and Sambit Patra will arrive in Manipur on Sunday in a private jet.

Caretaker Manipur CM Biren Singh, Th Biswajit, Karma Lhashungpa, Sonam Agola, Khemchand and Sanajaoba are also on-board the same private jet that took off from Delhi on Sunday morning, sources informed.

The leaders will sit for a legislative party meeting of Manipur BJP, which is slated to start at 3pm on Sunday.

Notably, the two contenders for the post of chief minister of Manipur – caretaker CM Biren Singh and MLA Th Biswajit were summoned by the top brass of the BJP’s central leadership on Saturday.

The BJP retained power in Manipur by securing majority on its own – winning 32 out of 60 assembly seats that went for elections recently.