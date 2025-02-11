Guwahati: Sambit Patra, the BJP central leader and in-charge of the North East, held another round of discussions on Tuesday with Manipur MLAs at Hotel Imphal amid the ongoing political crisis.

Ministers and MLAs, including Sapam Ranjan, K. Ibomcha, Sheikh Noorul Hassain, Sapam Kunjeswar @ Keba, and Minister Th. Biswajit, attended the meeting. The discussions reportedly focused on strategies to restore peace in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After the meeting, MLA Sapam Keba addressed the media, stating that any decisions would be made solely by the BJP high command.

He stated that the talks were mainly centered on peace restoration, with MLAs urging the central government to take decisive steps to stabilize the situation.

He further mentioned that a decision on the next steps would likely be made in the coming days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

When asked about the possibility of a new Chief Minister, Keba clarified that the issue was not discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA K. Ibomcha stated that the situation is ultimately in the hands of the Centre, and the legislators are unable to comment on any political changes.

He reiterated that the main request from the MLAs is to restore peace to Manipur.

Forest Minister Th. Biswajit also held a separate meeting with Patra at Hotel Imphal. Speaking to the media afterward, Biswajit reaffirmed that the discussions were solely focused on measures to bring peace to the state.

Notably, these meetings, which started on Monday, are being held selectively with key political figures.