Guwahati: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its second day on Monday, traversing Manipur’s Imphal West district towards Kangpokpi and Senapati.

The Yatra, covering 6,700 kilometres across 110 districts in 67 days, aims to address national unity.

Also Read: Assam: Youth brutally attacked by gang in Guwahati over argument

The journey by Congress is said to focus on issues like unemployment, inflation, poverty, crime, and insecurity.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu to visit Meghalaya, Assam from Jan 15

Party leaders also observed a moment of silence for victims of state violence before commencing the day’s journey.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence in Manipur, calling it “shameful” during the second day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.