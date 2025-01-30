Imphal: Assam Rifles taking a closed vigil along the Manipur-Myanmar border claimed to have apprehended four individuals stated to be the active cadres of different underground outfits that are demanding the sovereignty of erstwhile princely Manipur nation.

The official stated that upon receiving credible intelligence reports of infiltration along the Border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, the ever-alert Assam Rifles troops detected suspicious movements challenging the prevailing situation.

In the ensuing operation, three active cadres of proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kan-na Lup, (KYKL) and an activist of the banned United National Liberation Front – Koireng (UNLF-K) were nabbed.

They were arrested on Wednesday from the general area between Border Pillar (BP)-85 and BP-86, in Tengnoupal District.

From their possession, a Khukri, two mobile phones, a Power Bank, four liquor bottles, two Debit Cards, an Aadhaar Card, a Voter ID, and a PAN card were recovered.

The arrested persons are identified as follows:

i. Rishikanta Laishram @ Malemnganba (32) (KYKL)

ii. Poireiton Leitanthem @ Tokio (26) (KYKL)

iii. Naorem Yohenba Singh @ Nongyai (26) (KYKL)

iv. Kh. Malemnganba Meitei @ Phoungakpa (27) (UNLF-K).

The officials added that the arrested persons along with the recovery items were handed over to Tengoupal-Police Station for further line of action.

Notably, the KYKL and UNLF (K) are demanding the sovereignty of Manipur. Independent nation Manipur merged with the Indian Union in 1949.