Imphal: Security forces destroyed approximately 50 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in remote areas of two districts, primarily inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community, and burned down three hutments in the past 24 hours.

The security forces also dismantled the illicit farming, which produced 250 kilograms of raw opium worth around Rs 3,25,000 in the secretive drug trade, in separate operations.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the Security Forces and Forest Division of Kangpokpi district launched an illegal poppy destruction drive at the Kotzim hill range under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, Kangpokpi District.

During the six-hour operation, the team destroyed around 10 acres of poppy cultivation and burned three farm huts used for storing fertilizers and chemicals for illegal plantations.

In another operation, a joint team of the Assam Rifles, BSF, police, and Forest Division of Tengnoupal District carried out a poppy destruction drive at the Loikong hill range under Tengnoupal Police Station.

The team destroyed forty acres of poppy plantations in the hill range. The police have registered two regular cases for investigation.