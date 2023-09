Imphal: A total of 43 sportspersons from Manipur are representing India at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou. The Games began on September 19 and will conclude on October 8.

The Manipuri athletes are competing in ten disciplines: Aquatics (1 athlete), Cycling (2 athletes), Judo (1), Rowing (2), Weightlifting (2), Wushu (3), Kayaking and Canoeing (6), Sepaktakraw (10), Football (13), and Hockey (3).

Besides the athletes, many coaches and officials from Manipur are also part of the Indian contingent.

Here is a list of the Manipuri athletes competing at the Asian Games, along with their respective disciplines:

Aquatics: London Hemam (Diving)

Cycling: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam (Men’s sprint), Rojit Singh Yanglem (Men’s sprint)

Football: Indian men’s football team: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Roshan Naorem, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Indian women’s football team: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Grace Dangmei, Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Priyanka Devi Naorem, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Bala Devi Ngangom, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam

Hockey: Indian men’s hockey team: Nilakanta Sharma; Indian women’s hockey team: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

Judo: Indubala Devi Maibam (Women’s 78kg)

Kayaking and canoeing: Sunil Singh Salam (Men’s C1 1000m), Ribason Singh Ningthoujam (Men’s C2- 500m team), Gyaneshwor Singh Philem (Men’s C2- 500m team), Neha Devi Leichonbam (Women’s C2 200m team), Binita Chanu Oinam (Women’s K4 500m team), Soniya Devi Phairembam (Women’s K4 500m team)

Rowing: Thangjam Priya Devi (Women’s coxless four and coxed eight), H Tendenthoi Devi (Women’s coxed eight)

Sepak Takraw: Indian men’s Sepak Takraw team: Regu – Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henry Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam; Quadrant – Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam; Indian women’s Sepak Takraw team: Regu – Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam; Quadrant – Chaoba Devi Oinam, Ayekpam Priya Devi

Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 49kg), Bindyarani Devi (Women’s 55kg)

Wushu: Sunil Singh Mayanglambam (Men’s 56kg), Suraj Singh Mayanglambam (Men’s changgquan), Roshibina Devi Naorem (Women’s 60kg)