Manipur: Cadres of an Indian separatist group operating in Manipur and Myanmar-based separatists – Kuki National Army (Burma) traded fierce gunfire along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector on Monday, a report said.

At least 4 insurgents KNA (B) based in Myanmar lost their lives in the fierce gunfire that took place in an area of Yaingoupk/Wangli village Border Pillar number 87 in Manipur’s Kamjong district.

At least an activist of the Manipur valley-based insurgent outfit also sustained injuries in the encounter that started at around 2;15 am on Monday.

A temporary camp belonging to the KNA (B) was also destroyed in the encounter that continued till 6 am, the report said. Six sophisticated weapons were retrieved by the Manipur-based rebels from the killed Myanmar-based insurgents, the report said.

Following the reports, a team of Assam Rifles deployed along the border areas rushed to the spot and investigations started, the report added.

The KNA operates two armed wings, one in India and one in Myanmar (known as KNA(B). The total cadre strength in Burma is estimated to be 200. This outfit is demanding separate administration.

Notably, a total of nine insurgent groups including PLA, and Prepak called India’s Republic Day 2025 boycott demanding an independent Manipur nation.

These outfits are mainly operating along the borders to make their presence felt from time to time.