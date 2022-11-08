IMPHAL: The Northeast state of Manipur is battling an outbreak of dengue.

As many as 375 dengue cases have been detected in Manipur this year.

This is the highest number of dengue cases being detected in Manipur since 2019.

In 2019, Manipur logged a total of 359 dengue cases.

Three people have succumbed to dengue in Manipur this year.

Moreover, another five persons in Manipur are undergoing dengue treatment in hospitals.

Dengue cases have been detected in 12 districts of Manipur.

Tengnoupal district has logged the highest number of dengue cases in Manipur.

Assam too has been affected by outbreak of dengue.

Karbi Anglong district of Assam has been the worst affected due to dengue.

All educational institutes at Diphu in Assam have been ordered to remain shut this week.

Preventive measures have been initiated against the “impending epidemic”.

WHAT IS DENGUE?

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease.

Dengue is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

The virus responsible for causing dengue, is called dengue virus (DENV).

Dengue virus is primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitos.

Aedes mosquitos prefer to lay eggs in artificial water containers.

They live in close proximity to humans.

They feed on people rather than other vertebrates.

They typically bite during the early morning and in the evening.

An infection can be acquired via a single bite.

Symptoms include high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain.

In severe cases there is serious bleeding and shock, which can be life threatening.

Treatment includes fluids and pain relievers.

Severe cases require hospital care.