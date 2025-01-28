Imphal: Three personnel of the 33 Assam Rifles posted at the Wairoiching foothill about 25 km from Imphal died of suspected food poisoning while two of their colleagues were hospitalized at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal.

A total of five Assam Rifles personnel deployed at the said hill post were rushed to the RIMS hospital due to suspected food poisoning in the early hours of Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Of them, three personnel succumbed to the poisoning, and two are still receiving medical treatments, hospital sources said.

In the wee hours on Tuesday, Havildar, Umesh Kumar Yadav, 49, from Bihar, and Havildar, Phulchand, 56 from Uttarakhand died.

On Monday morning, Havildar, Ram Sarkar, 47, from Uttar Pradesh lost his life due to a similar symptom of illness.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The condition of two AR personnel is stated to be out of danger, the sources said.

The five AR personnel were rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pains and vomiting at regular intervals on Monday at around 2:30 am.

The bodies of these personnel are now lying at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem. An investigation into the alleged tragedy has been started, the sources added.

Meanwhile, independent sources said that they have reportedly consumed unlicensed local liquor.

Police said that during a drive, 12 persons found selling arid drinking liquor were arrested in Imphal East district