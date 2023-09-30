GUWAHATI: Former NSCN(I-M) deputy commander and notorious drug lord Ramai Khezii Hopingson was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the court of the special judge, Nagaon, Assam in a drugs trafficking case on Saturday.

He was found guilty by the court during the hearing of the case on Friday.

Ramai Khezii Hopingson, who hails from the Senapati district of Manipur was also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh in connection with Nagaon PS case No 2695/2021 under section 21 (c) NDPS Act.

The case was registered on October 25, 2021, and it was chargesheeted on December 13, 2021.

The operational part of the case was conducted by Dhruba Bora the then additional SP (HQ) Nagaon (presently in Guwahati Police Commissionerate as DCP, security) and SI Udayak Basumatary (presently in Sonitpur DEF) and the investigation was conducted initially by SI Kundan Ravi Das (presently in South Salmara DEF) and final investigation and chargesheet was submitted by Mrinmoy Das, the then SDPO Kaliabor.

On October 25, 2021, Hopingson was arrested by a team of police after the recovery of 298.30 grams of heroin worth Rs 2 crore from his alto car at Nonoi under Nagaon Sadar police station.

Subsequently, he was also injured in police firing when he tried to flee from police custody.

This is the second NDPS case in which the court passed its judgement in the state.

Earlier, on December 19, 2022, the additional district and session court, Nagaon pronounced lifetime rigorous imprisonment against one Habil Ali who was arrested along with two persons named Batu Alom and Mofidul Haque by Nagaon police in 2021 under the NDPS Act and also imposed an additional penalty of Rs one lakh on the accused.