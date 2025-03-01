Imphal: Indian security forces’ para troopers, in coordination with the Manipur police, neutralized ten Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector over the past 24 hours, officials said.

The operation, based on intelligence, took place in the remote Samukom village under Machi police station in Tengnoupal District, which borders Myanmar to the south. During the operation on Friday, the forces recovered the explosive articles.

The Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) confirmed that a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police prevented potential terror incidents by recovering and destroying the IEDs at various strategic locations.

Official reports stated that the operation resulted in the neutralization of ten IEDs (approximately 37 kgs), six Hand Grenades No.36, ten Electric Detonators, and two locally made Improvised Long Range Mortars.

During a thorough search and area domination, the team also recovered one locally made 12 Bore Single Barrel Gun, one Muzzle Loaded Rifle, two locally made 9mm Pistols with magazines, five 7.62mm SLR live rounds, five 7.62mm AK live rounds, ten 7.62mm Rim Made (303 Rifles) live rounds, eleven 5.56mm Insas live rounds, five 9mm Pistol live rounds, five 12 Bore Cartoons live rounds, one Handset, and a Lion Charger.

The reports added that the authorities later handed over the seized items to the concerned police station.