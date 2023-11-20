Imphal: The personnel of the law enforcement agencies and volunteers of several civil social organisations intensified their “all-out war against illegal poppy plantations,” in the Naga-dominated districts of Manipur bordering Myanmar on the East on Monday.

A total of 81 hectares of poppy cultivation in the districts of Ukhrul and Kamjong have been destroyed in various actions to date before its bumper harvesting.

The renewed campaigns started on November 8, 2023, says Ningshem Vashum, Superintendent of Police, Ukhrul district.

Poppy plantations that are ready for harvest were destroyed by using grass cutters, sticks, and herbicides by a joint team of Ukhrul Police, Ukhrul Forest Division, 6th Manipur Rifles, 35 Assam Rifles, and volunteers of Tangkhul CSOs at Mapithel Hill Range, Kamjong District, Manipur under Litan police station on Monday.

The destruction will continue till November 23, 2023, and will try to cover the maximum destruction of poppy-cultivated areas, the SP said.

The joint team comprising 141 persons carried out the destruction of illicit poppy cultivation at the Mapithel Hill Range destroying around 20 hectares of poppy cultivation, many huts, and other infrastructures on the hill slopes.

Some of the poppy plants and huts were also burnt to ashes in the campaigns.

Despite several warnings given to the villagers not to cultivate poppy, they persistently continued illegal practices at a very large scale.

We will continue this drive against poppy cultivation until this illicit practice is eliminated and necessary legal action will be initiated, added the SP.