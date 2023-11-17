Imphal: A Meitei woman who after being hit by a bullet asked, “Am I going to die?” and the video of which went viral, succumbed to her injuries at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal on Friday.

Khwairakpam Ningol Abemcha, 39, suffered a bullet injury on her back when suspected Kuki militants launched a fierce gun attack on civilians from the Kangchup Hilltop towards the Meitei villages in the inter-districts of Imphal West and Kangpokpi on November 7.

Altogether, 10 persons including Abemcha and two policemen got injuries in the gun attacks in the communal violence on that day.

In the video that went viral on social media, the lady was asking desperately those helping her if she would survive or not.

“Am I going to die?” she asked those helping her after being hit by the bullet.

However, suffering from excruciating pains, she was immediately rushed to RIMS hospital along with others and has been undergoing treatment till she breathed her last at around 1.30 pm on Friday.

People from various parts of the state rushed to the RIMS hospital after receiving news about her death.

The body of the lady is now lying at the RIMS morgue for post-mortem.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the killing of Abemcha has been formed and the body of the dead woman will be taken after a meeting of the newly formed JAC, a member of the newly formed outfit said.