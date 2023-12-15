Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India on Friday sought information from the State of Manipur to be provided to the top court-appointed panel regarding the steps taken to secure places of public worship in the state where ethnic clashes have claimed more than 170 lives since May.

The bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra also recorded the assurance given by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta that necessary steps would be taken so that all those in relief camps could celebrate the upcoming festival of Christmas.

“The government of Manipur shall apprise the committee of the steps which have been taken to secure the places of public worship,” it said.

The Supreme Court also permitted the committee to prepare a comprehensive proposal detailing the way forward, including about restoration of places of public worship damaged or destroyed during the violence since May.

In an order, the Apex court has asked the Government of Manipur within two weeks shall furnish to the court-appointed committee, the identification carried out of destructed places of worship.

We clarify that the identification shall be across all religious denominations and of all sorts of religious places.

“Based on the exercise of identification, we permit the committee to prepare a comprehensive proposal for a way forward regarding restoration of places of worship,” the bench added.