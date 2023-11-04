Imphal: An active cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front, (UNLF-Pambei group) was apprehended in the operation carried out along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector during the past 24 hours, a defense wing statement said on Saturday.

In a follow-up action of law enforcement, special operations were also conducted at different locations, and security forces recovered three AK Rifles and one Tear Gas Gun from the Imphal West District.

Acting on specific intelligence, regarding the presence of the cadres of the banned UNLF-P in the general area in Manipur’s Kasong village in Kamjong District bordering Myanmar on the East, security forces launched an operation and successfully apprehended one active cadre of UNLF (Pambei).

The apprehended individual has been handed over to Kasom Khullen Police Station for further investigation.

The arrest of the UNLF cadre was made when the security and police installed a total of 134 nakas/checkpoints in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley.

The police also detained 1220 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state during this period.

Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Thoubal and Imphal West districts.