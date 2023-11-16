Imphal: United Mothers’ Organisation (UMO), one of the powerful outfits of the Manipuri women, has demanded immediate withdrawal of an “indefinite economic blockade” imposed by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) along National Highway 2 and NH 37 passing in this strife-torn state from midnight of November 15.

The UMO, president M Sorojini Leimai, speaking at a convention held at the southern part of the state on Thursday stated that the governments at the center and state must find an amicable solution for immediate withdrawal of the indefinite blockade imposed by the CoTU.

She expressed her unhappiness over the government’s failure to make flow of normal transportation on these two NHs Imphal-Dimapur, and Imphal-Silchar despite the tribal outfit blocking the lifelines of this mendicant state.

The CoTU imposed the “indefinite economic blockade” after completing a 48-hour total shutdown in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district demanding the unconditional release of two Kuki-Zo men arrested by Manipur police in connection with the missing two Meitei boys.

The CoTU stated that the unconditional release of the two innocent Kuki-Zo men is indispensable on grounds of illegal detention and impartial execution of law and order in a democratic set-up.

So far the demand of the CoTU is not fulfilled by the state government.

Several goods-laden vehicles are lying idle on the NH-2 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district due to the blockade on the first day of the agitation.