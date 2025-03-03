Imphal: In a coordinated operation, a joint team of State and Central Security forces wipes out 20 acres of illicit poppy field at three villages in the Manipur sector along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Under the directive of Headquarters IGAR (South), joint team of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and Border Security Force (BSF) launch a joint operation at Chelep, Khudai, and Khullen village of Tengnoupal District, Manipur bordering Myanmar and on the south.

Official said that, during the operation security forces wiped out approximately 20 acres of fully ripe poppy plants which yielded around 100 kilograms of raw opium.

As per report, the value of destroyed raw opium is estimated to be around Rs 1,30,000/- in the clandestine drug trade.

Around 800 personnel of the law enforcement agencies carried out the operation, which lasted 7 hours.

The Defense Wing of the Headquarters AR (South) confirmed the drive stating that the coordinated effort involved extensive surveillance and ground action to destroy the illicit crops, reinforcing commitment to combat drug-related activities in the region.