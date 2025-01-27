Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was apprised of the progress of the Indo-Myanmar border fencing works in the Manipur sector.

Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of the Border Road Organisation, along with Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (IGAR) South, and other Border Road Task Forces (BRTF) officers, called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Monday evening.

The Director General provided a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing border fencing work along the Indo-Myanmar border which aims to bolster security and curb illegal cross-border activities.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was assigned the construction of a 20.862 km fence and road, and this project is currently underway.

The Centre has completed a 9.214 km-long border fencing project at Moreh, a key trade hub along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur.

The India-Myanmar border spans 1,643 km across the northeastern states of Manipur (398 km), Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km), and Mizoram (510 km).

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) intensified the fencing efforts near Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district along the 398 km India-Myanmar border, the Governor was informed.

The Indian government’s plan to fence the entire 1,643 km porous border comes at an estimated cost of Rs 31,000 crore, despite opposition from several voluntary organizations of the Nagas and the Kukis.