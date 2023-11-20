Imphal: The Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey who is the head of the state was appraised about the prevailing situation concerning the deployment of security forces at various sensitive places across the state.

A Raj Bhavan communique states that the Manipur Security Advisor, Kuldiep Singh met with the Governor of Anusuiya Uikey on Monday at Raj Bhavan and apprised of the prevailing law and order situation in the state since the outbreak of the ethnic clash on May 3.

The governor was also briefed about the security measures taken up by security forces to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur and the deployment of forces in vulnerable areas, especially in the fringe foothill areas to prevent unwanted incidents between the communities.

The meet came after one Jawan of the India Reserve Battalion and a tribal were ambushed to death at a place in Kangpokpi district on Monday at around 9:30 a.m

The ambush took the lives of Thangminlun Hangshing, son of Lunkhongam Hangshing of Khunkho village, and a 6th IRB personnel Henminlen Vaiphei, son of Luntinlal Vaiphei of Mission Veng Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district.

The governor was also reported informed about the operations carried out at Lungjang Village, district Churachandpur of Manipur on Sunday with the recovery of two.303 Rifles with magazines, one AK- 47 Rifle with magazines.

She was also informed about the destruction of illicit poppy cultivation spanning over 30 hectares in the Ukhrul and Kamjong districts on Monday.