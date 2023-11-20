Imphal: The radical Manipur outfit, the Meitei Leepun, has warned a veteran politician, a human rights activist, and a former police officer stating that irreparable damage(s) may be caused to them if they persistently their slurring attack the Leepun.

The Leepun was formed with the motto of “Strengthening the Meiteis in the changing socio-political realistic.”

The Meitei Leepun Chief Mayengbam Pramot Singh in a statement issued here on Monday stated that the Meitei Leepun strongly condemns the baseless allegations made by Thounaojam Brinda, former Deputy Superintendent of Police, Manipur government, and Babloo Loitongbam, the reputed human rights activist in the national media, falsely leveling Leepun as a militant group responsible for the current (communal) crisis in Manipur.

“We had sought immediate clarifications from them regarding their unsubstantiated claims,” the Leepun chief said.

Furthermore, the recent support to this effect voiced by Nimaichand Luwang, a former Manipur cabinet minister on social media without any evidence or basis, is deeply concerning.

“We caution Luwang against engaging in petty politics and tarnishing our name without proper justification,” it warns.

Luwang is warned to refrain from baseless involvement in the future.

Otherwise, Leepun will not remain mere spectators to the tarnishing of its image.

Failure to heed this warning may result in irreparable damage to his seniority and reputation within the society, it states.

Meitei Leepun is a mass movement that believes in strengthening the Meitei and uplifting the idea of oneness in Manipur.

We remain committed to truth, justice, and maintaining our honorable standing in the community, it added.