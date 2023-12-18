Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday attended the state-level workshop on the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Yojana at the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy Auditorium, Imphal.

With a financial outlay of Rs. 13,000 crore, PM Vishwakarma Yojna was launched this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople.

The CM who was the chief guest of the function said.

He also urged all artisans and craftspeople to avail these invaluable services and fulfill PM’s vision of building a resilient economy by empowering all sections.

On September 19, 2023, Manipur joined the nationwide launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme by organising a solemn function at the Sangai Hall of the Hotel Imphal.

The scheme covers 18 traditional crafts. There are also incentives of Rs. 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs. 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs. 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of five percent, and incentives for digital transactions and marketing support among others.

It included carpentry, boat making, armorer, blacksmith, hammer and tool kit making, locksmith, goldsmith, pottery, sculptor and stonebreaker, cobbler (shoesmith/ footwear artisan), mason (Rajmistri), basket/mat/broom making/coir weaving, doll and toy making (traditional), barber, garland making, washerman, tailoring and fishing net making.

He maintained that the scheme, which will facilitate the development of small-scale craftsmen across various parts of the country, will be an important factor in achieving the goal of self-reliance.