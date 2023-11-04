Aizawl/Imphal: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles apprehended an alleged drug smuggler from Myanmar with the recovery of 295.28 grams of Heroin No 4 (drug).

The seized drug is worth Rs 2.06 crore in the international market.

The alleged smuggler was caught in the general area of Tlangsam, Champhai Mizoram Myanmar border on November 3, 2023, a defense wing statement said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai (Mizoram) based on specific information.

The entire consignment of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs. 2,06,69,600 along with the accused is being handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

In the last few days, there have been multiple incidents where security forces have intercepted and caught alleged convicts with substantial amounts of contraband drugs.