Imphal: The miscreants have looted Rs 2.5 lakh at gunpoint from an iron-cement shop at Irilbung Bazar under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district on Monday, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at an iron cement shop in the Irilbung bazaar when five masked men armed with small arms overpowered a salesman.

Before looting the money, they reportedly asked about the whereabouts of the owner of the shop.

All of a sudden, they broke open the locker of the shop and looted all the money inside the locker.

The masked men who wore black pants and camouflage t-shirts arrived at the spot in an unregistered white Hyundai Venue around noon.

Later they sped away toward the direction of Andro village in the far east of the Imphal East district. Police are conducting raids to nab the culprits, the police added.