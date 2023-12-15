Imphal: Of the 60 bodies of the Kuki-Zo community handed over to its restive places, 19 bodies were put to rest in a mass burial programme amidst a 12-hour shutdown imposed by a tribal outfit at Martyr’s cemetery at Phaijang village, about 20 km from Manipur’s Kangpokpi district headquarters on Friday.

Kangpokpi district is predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community in the state.

The remaining 41 bodies flown to Churachandpur district headquarters from Imphal on Thursday along with 24 others lying at the Churachandpur Medical College morgue, Churachndpur is likely to take place next week near Khuga Tampak.

The mass burial programme was organised by the Committee on Tribal Unity, Sadar Hills, and a Kuki civil body active in Kangpokpi Under the theme “You sacrifice your today for our tomorrow”.

In response to a 12-hour shutdown for the funeral service, all shops, business establishments, educational institutes, and offices remained closed in Kangpokpi district on Friday.

Hundreds of tribals joined the programme and the CoTU states, “We honour our fallen Kuki-Zo brethrens with the highest burial rites at Martyr Cemetery.”

Notably, on Thursday a total of 64 bodies including four Meiteis were handed over by the government authorities to the next of kin and relatives.