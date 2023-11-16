Imphal: Three masked men armed with sophisticated weapons reportedly looted Rs. 2 lakh in cash from a Tamil family at Moreh, Manipur’s last town with Myanmar on the south on Wednesday at around 6 p.m., official sources said on Thursday.

The masked men who came on a Myanmar-made Kenbo bike without a registration number forcibly entered the residence of Chouhan Bihari, at Dalpati Tamil temple under the Moreh Ward number 2 at around 6 pm on Wednesday.

The armed men suspected to be the Chin-Kuki community have looted the amount at gunpoint.

Before leaving the place, they also snatched a mobile used by the family.

A team from the Moreh police station led by its Additional Superintendent of Police, rushed to the spot and inquired about the case.

However, the victim refused to lodge a complaint with the police in fear of his life, the sources said.

Notably, in the ongoing crisis in this state, a number of Tamil residing at Moreh fled their homesteads in fear for their lives.

Their numbers have been reduced from around 7, 000 to about 3,000 at present, the sources added.