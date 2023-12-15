Imphal: A former journalist Atom Samarendra, 47, and a social worker, Yumkhaibam Kirankumar Singh, 47, who were among the 32 persons listed in the government’s missing individuals in the ongoing violence in Manipur were assumed dead.

The last rites of both these Meiteis residents of Khumbong in Imphal west district were performed as per Meitei customary practices on Friday.

In the absence of the dead bodies, the families performed traditional Meitei last rite rituals using the bark/wood of the Pangong tree, as a symbolic representation of the dead.

The bark was clothed followed by rituals, and ultimately consigned to flames.

Both were abducted from near Sangaithel Olympian Park, Imphal West on May 6, 2023.

A missing complaint was lodged at Patsoi police station on May 7, 2023.

Search operations were conducted at different places but couldn’t find the duo. So assumed to be dead, their last rites were performed in the traditional ritual of the Meitei customary practices.

According to government figures, 32 people were missing in the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The violence, which began on May 3, 2023, has also led to the destruction of 4,786 houses and 386 religious structures.