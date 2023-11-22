Imphal: A total of 11 warlike arms, ammunition, and explosives have been recovered inside a large bag unearthed during an operation in a sensitive location in Imphal east district on Tuesday, the police said.

The combined team of Imphal East District Police, 1/3 GR, and 29 Bn BSF B-Coy conducted a search operation in and around the Moirangpural Khunou Leikai area under Thoubal Dam Police Station in Imphal East district in which 35 houses were searched and occupants of the houses were verified, a police report said on Tuesday.

During the operation that was launched from 0730 hrs to 1030 hrs, in the overground area, near the eastern wall of Moirangpural High School, one suspicious bag was found and the undernoted arms, ammunition, and explosives were found inside it.

The items recovered include one .303 country-made rifle, one country-made 9mm Pistol with magazine, three No. 36 Indian hand grenades, three No. 80 hand grenades, two 7.62 mm live ammunition, three 9mm live ammunition, twenty-one blank fire .303 ammunitions, eleven mini flares 16 mm (red), one 51 mm para illuminating bomb, nine 12 gauge ammunitions, and one tube launching 1A.

The recovered items were later handed over to the Imphal East district police station for further legal proceedings, the police added.