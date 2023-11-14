Kangpokpi: The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights, or the KWOHR expressed deep concern over the alleged atrocities of Manipur police commando upon innocent civilians in Manipur’s border town Moreh.

Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights President, Ngaineikim Haokip said that the organization is deeply disturbed by the relentless torture of seven arrested civilians from Moreh by the Meitei Police Commandos.

She said that such inhuman torture is unwarranted and is a gross violation of Human Rights and it depicted the totalitarian disposition of the Meitei-led State government which is anti-Kuki-Zo, anti-constitutional, and anti-human.

She also said that the relentless torture of civilians has been reported to KWOHR by various individuals and the reports stated that constant cries could be heard from within the Meitei Police Commando Station at Moreh where the arrested individuals are begging to be rescued from the station while also supposedly expressing the pain and agony they go through in the station.

Moreover, while the presence of Meitei Police Commandos in Moreh is itself a giant controversy owing to the strong opposition by the locals; the grounds for arrests of these individuals are at most suspicious and shocking, she added.

“The operating, detention, arrest, and subsequent highhandedness against the individuals are therefore implicit in the open persecution against the Kuki-Zo community,” she maintained.

While strongly condemning the physical, mental, and emotional assault against the arrested individuals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community by the Meitei Police Commandos stationed at Moreh, the KWOHR President said that it is evident that the conflict in Manipur is a targeted oppression of the minority Kuki-Zo people by the majority Meiteis.

Therefore it is urgent for the Central government to take appropriate and immediate measures against the gross violation of Human Rights which could only stir the conflict to a greater gravity and intensity, she added.

The KWOHR also appealed to all Human Rights Organisations to stand in solidarity against the undue use of force and anti-constitutional means by the Meitei Police Commandos and the extreme Human Rights Violations against the Kuki-Zo community.