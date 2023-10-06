Guwahati: The Zogam faction of Kuki National Front (KNF-Z), a Kuki militant group, currently under Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the government of India and Manipur, has issued a clarification.

They have said that S Malsawm and Paominlun Haokip, who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday from Manipur’s Churachandpur district, in connection with the kidnapping and subsequent killing of two students from Imphal, are not members of KN(Z) nor have any affiliation with the KNF-Z.

The KNF-Z while claiming that the arrested duo are president and general secretary of the Kuki Student Organisation (KSO) condemned the disinformation alleging them to be members of the outfit.

The clarification comes after a viral social media message claimed S Malsawm and Paominlun Haokip as members of the KNF-Z.

The armed outfit through a press release while condemning the disinformation stated that the viral message is “unfounded and inaccurate” and termed it as an attempt to tarnish its image and asserted that it adheres strictly to the SoO ground rules.