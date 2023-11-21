Imphal: The Kuki Inpi of Tengnoupal district on Tuesday demanded the withdrawal of a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against Muan Tombing, general secretary of Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum under conspiracy for waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India.

The FIR has been lodged by the Officer-in-Charge of the Churachandpur District Police Station N Thangzamuan against Muan Tombing who on November 15, announced that if their demands — a separate administration for Kuki-Zo people are not met within two weeks, the group will proceed to set up a self-governed administration in Manipur, irrespective of recognition from the Centre.

The KIT expressed strong condemnation against the filing of FIR by Churachandpur Police Station OC, N Thangzamuan who himself is a Kuki-Zo on November 18, 2023.

The KIT in a statement said the charges of sedition and conspiracy leveled against Muan Tombing are “totally baseless and unwarranted and must be withdrawn immediately or the killing engine government should be held accountable for all consequences.”

However, Manipur law minister Th Basantakumar Singh termed the ITLF statement as ‘irresponsible‘ and said that it has no legal or constitutional basis stating that this irresponsible statement of ITLF appears to be motivated and aimed to vitiate and disturbing the law and order situation in the state.

The police officer said that the statement was tantamount to punishment for sedition, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot — if rioting to be committed not committed.