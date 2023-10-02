Imphal: The Joint Action Committee (JAC), a non-tribal organization in Manipur, announced on Monday that it will renew its stir from October 3 against the killing of two Meitei students.

The JAC convenor, Laikhuran Kanta Meitei, told the media that a relayed-hunger-strike will be launched from Tuesday (October 3) and will continue until the bodies of the two students are handed over to their families.

The duo went missing on July 6, 2023, and are presumed to have been killed by Kuki militants. The JAC expressed its gratitude to the CBI for arresting six persons allegedly involved in the killing.

On the tribal side, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills has called a 15-hour shutdown (from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.) in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on October 3 to mark the completion of five months of violence.

The CoTU, in a statement, said that a coffin rally and a candlelight vigil will be held at Brigadier Thomas Ground to pay respect to Kuki people killed in the course of the violence.

The conflict in Manipur began in May 2023, following a series of incidents that exacerbated tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Over 175 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the violence so far.