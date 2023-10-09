Imphal: A huge amount of arms, ammunition, police uniforms, and bulletproof jackets were recovered at a place in the Sinam village under the Sagolman Police station in Manipur’s Imphal East district in the early morning on Monday, the police said.

This significant operation was executed for the first time through the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army (Red Shield Division), Border Security Force, Assam Rifles, CRPF, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Manipur Police, Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion, prompted by specific intelligence inputs, the police said.

In this meticulously planned joint operation, launched under the command of the Inspector General of Manipur Police Zone (I), an assortment of items was successfully seized.

The recovered arsenal included an AK 47 rifle, a 303 rifle, 1 carbine, an empty magazine of LMG, 5 pieces of bulletproof jackets, 5 pieces of police uniform (full T-shirts), and one police uniform (trousers).

The recovered items were handed over to the Sagolmang police station for further proceedings.

Search operations were also conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Kakching, and Thoubal districts, the police added.