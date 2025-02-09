Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has dismissed the 7th Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, scheduled to convene on February 10 stating the session as “null” and “void” with immediate effect.

K Meghajit Singh, Secretary of the Manipur Legislative Assembly in a notification stated that the Governor issued an order declaring the previous order dated January 24, 2025, summoning the 7th Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly as “null” and “void” with immediate effect.

The order came in the wake of Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendering his resignation from his post.

While the Governor accepted the resignation, Biren Singh was also subsequently directed to remain in office till alternative arrangements were made.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation on Sunday evening following a meeting with Governor Ajay Bhalla in Imphal.

Reports indicate that the Congress’ threat of a no-confidence motion was the decisive factor behind Singh’s exit.

According to insiders, the Congress was confident of securing support from BJP MLAs who were dissatisfied with Singh’s leadership.