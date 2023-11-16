Imphal: The Manipur government has sanctioned Rs. 29 lakh for the welfare of journalists working in different media houses.

This was stated by Dr. Th Charanjeet Singh, Director of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations while speaking at National Press Day observed at Imphal on Thursday.

A total of 26 journalists are being provided pensions under the Manipur State Journalists Pension Scheme which provides a monthly pension of Rs 8,000 to retired journalists.

The Manipur Working Journalist’s Pension Rules, 1996 provides a one-time pension payment of Rs 10,000 to veteran journalists.

The National Press Day with the theme “Media in the era of Artificial Intelligence” was observed by organizing a workshop at the Auditorium of DIPR Complex, Imphal.

The day is observed on November 16, every year to celebrate the importance of a free and responsible press in the democratic society and to mark the formation of the Press Council of India in 1966.

The objective of celebrating the day is to pay tribute to the contributions of the Press Council of India.

The observance of the day is also a reminder of the importance of a free and independent press in a vibrant democracy like India.

The workshop session was held on the topic “Media in the Era of Artificial Intelligence”.

Dr. Khumukcham Robindro Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, Manipur University, and Thongam Bobo, Sr. Technical Officer, NIELIT, Imphal were the resource persons.

Yumnam Rupachandra Editor-in-Chief, Impact TV News was the moderator of the workshop.

An interaction session was also held as part of the workshop.

Editors from various media firms, senior journalists, students of the Department of Mass Communication and Computer Science, Manipur University, and students of NIELIT, Akampat participated in the workshop.