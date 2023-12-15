Manipur government assures protection of Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands.

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing measures to protect Loktak Lake and rejuvenate its associated Wetlands at his secretariat.

In his X post, the CM tweeted, “The state government is committed to the conservation of Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands, implementing all conceivable measures for the well-being of both present and future generations.”

Official reports stated that at the beginning of the 20th century, there were about 500 lakes in the valley of Manipur.

The numbers have reduced drastically, as several lakes disappeared over the years.

Hardly 55 lakes were found existing in the state by the 1950s.

Today, according to the recent survey conducted by the Remote Sensing Application Centre Government of Manipur, the state has only 17 lakes and two-ox-bow lakes.

Among the existing lakes, the Loktak is the biggest freshwater lake in Northeast India. But, now, its fate is uncertain.

Other important existing lakes in the state that are on the verge of disappearing are Ikop, Waithou, Ngakrapat, and Loushipat.

These lakes remain threatened due to artificial eutrophication and encroachment for cultivation and fish farming.

Some of the highly degraded lakes in the valley areas are Kharungpat, Khoidumpat, Pumlen Pat, Sanapat, Yaralpat, and Poiroupat. Porompat and Akampat are no longer a lake but still, the skeleton of being a one-time lake can be seen.