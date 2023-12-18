Imphal: In a significant move towards the development and welfare of the minority Manipuri Muslims, the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects at Mass Congregation on the Development of Lilong at Haj House in Thoubal district.

The CM said, “These initiatives, from schools to markets, reflect our commitment to empowering community Manipuri Muslims.”

He also urged the Muslims to support the government in their endeavor to check the influx of illegal foreigners.

According to the state royal chronicle Cheitharol Kumbaba, Muslims first came to Manipur in 1606 AD.

According to census data from 2011, 8.4 per cent of Manipur’s population comprises Muslim people.

In the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, there are three Muslim MLAs at present.

Singh laid the foundation stones of Lilong Ushoipokpi Market, Skill Development Hub, and Rehabilitation Centre and inaugurated the 3rd and 4th Floors Girls Hostel and Library Hall, WAQF Board, Manipur, Guest House Cum Canteen, WAQF Board, Manipur and Sunrise Public School, Lilong Nungei WAQF Board, Manipur.

The Chief Minister also distributed various scheme benefits during the function.