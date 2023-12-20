Imphal: A total of 2,592 bottles of different sizes and types of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth around Rs 1.5 lakh in the local market were seized by the Manipur police on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Imphal East District police raided a place at Chingarel Tejpur at around 9 am on Tuesday, the police said.

The raid was conducted under the overall supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Imphal East District Dr S Ibomcha.

During the raid, one alleged smuggler later identified as Moirangthem Suraj Singh, 20 son of (late) M Ibomcha Singh, a resident of Langjing Achouba of Imphal West district was arrested along with a large number of IMFL.

The seized items are 720 bottles of 500 ml Kingfisher, 720 bottles of 180 ml Old Monk, 360 bottles of 375 ml Old Monk, 96 bottles of 500 ml Old Monk, 120 bottles of 750 ml Old Monk, 72 bottles of 750 ml Blenders Pride, 96 bottles of 180 ml Blenders Pride, 240 bottles of 180 ml Sterling Reserve B7 Rare Blended Whisky, 48 bottles of 180 ml McDowell and 120 bottles of 375 ml McDowell.

The arrested smuggler along with the confiscated items was handed over to the Excise Department, Lamphel, Imphal for further legal actions, the police added.