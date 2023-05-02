GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) of north-eastern states.

Reviewing the progress, the Central Minister urged the states to meet the targets at the earliest.

The Minister also launched a brochure, operational guideline and Jal Doot Dairy for the Jal Doot Programme in Assam.

The Jal Doot Programme is a unique initiative of JJM, Assam to harness the role of students in sensitizing the rural masses on the importance of safe drinking water and its management.

The programme aims to orient the students of Class – VIII to XII on safe management of water, WASH practices that will focus on drinking water security & management; and functionality assessment of the PWSS following a structured training module developed under JJM, Assam.

It is expected that after completion of the programme, the students will play the role of the ‘Jal Doot’ initiating advocacy on safe practices amongst the community at different levels.

A handbook on best practices of SBM-G, Assam was also released by the Union Minister in the presence of all the dignitaries and delegates of north-eastern states.

The meeting was attended by concerned ministers of all the north-eastern states along with senior officials and delegated of their departments.

Among them were Pranajit Singha Roy, Minister, Finance, Planning & Coordination, IT and Abhishek Singh, Secretary, PWD from Tripura, Sonam Lama, Minister, Rural Development Department and D. Anandan, Commissioner cum Secretary, Rural Development Department from Sikkim, Tongpang Ozukum, MLA( Water Resources Department) and E Mhonbemo Patton, Principal Secretary ,PHE from Nagaland, Marcuise N Marak, Minister, Public Health Engineering Departmen from Meghalaya, C Lalrinsanga, Minister, Irrigation & Water Resources Department from Mizoram, Lalrotluanga, Chief Engineer, Irrigation& Water Resources Department, L Susindro Meitei, Minister (PHE) from Manipur, Wangki Lowang, Minister of PHE & WS Department and Anirudh Singh, IRS, Secretary, PHE & WS Department from Arunachal Pradesh

The meeting began with Jayanta Malla Baruah, Assam PHED Minister welcoming and felicitating Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The function was also attended by KailashKarthik N, Mission Director, JJM and Secretary PHED, Government of Assam, along with Bikram Kairi, MD, SBM-G and other officials of the PHED department.