SHILLONG: Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has expressed hope that modern science and technology will solve the problem of floods in Northeast region of India.

The union minister made this statement while oarticipating in a discussion on Space Applications in Flood Management in the North Eastern Region at the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) at Umiam near Shillong in Meghalaya on Thursday.

He said: “The centre intends to make maximum use of modern science and technology to come up with a workable solution to the age-old problem of floods in the Northeast.”

“Measures are being taken on a large scale to provide relief to the Northeast states from the ravages of floods,” the union minister said.

He also lauded the Meghalaya government for installing tapped water connections in the households of the state.

“… Meghalaya has made remarkable progress and has been able to achieve 41.5 per cent of tap water connections,” he said.

The union minister added that tapped water connections have been set up over 2.6 lakh households in Meghalaya.

I have a firm belief that Meghalaya will be able to provide tap water connections to the remaining households, he said.