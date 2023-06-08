GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday (June 08), predicted heavy rainfall across all the Northeast states.

According to the IMD, all the Northeast states will experience rainfall over the next five days.

The IMD has also issued yellow alert for all the Northeast states till June 12, as predictions have been made of rainfall in the region.

“Under its influence fairly widespread/widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall/ thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over the Northeast region during the next five days,” the IMD stated in its report.

The weather department has informed that monsoon onset over Kerala on June 8 will likely advance into some parts of Northeast in the next 48 hours.

“Conditions are favourable for advance of Southwest monsoon in some parts of Northeast states during next 48 hours,” RMC-Guwahati stated.